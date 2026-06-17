IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Rashid Khan Castles Rohit Sharma With Absolute Beauty In Lucknow | Video

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Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan once again showcased his world-class skills after producing a stunning delivery to dismiss former India captain Rohit Sharma during the second ODI in Lucknow. The wicket provided Afghanistan with a crucial breakthrough and left the experienced opener visibly disappointed.

Having survived the early overs, Rohit looked set to anchor India's innings before Rashid was introduced into the attack. The leg-spinner immediately made an impact, troubling the former Indian skipper with his variations and sharp turn off the surface.

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The breakthrough came when Rashid delivered a deceptive ball that completely outfoxed Rohit. Expecting the ball to turn one way, the Indian batter was beaten by the flight and movement, resulting in his dismissal. The delivery highlighted why Rashid remains one of the most dangerous spinners in world cricket and a constant threat even to the best batters.

Rohit's wicket was a significant moment in the contest, as India had already lost an early wicket and were looking to build a solid partnership. Afghanistan's players celebrated enthusiastically, knowing they had removed one of India's most experienced batters and a player capable of taking the game away from the opposition.

For Rashid, the dismissal was another reminder of his ability to change matches with a single spell. The Afghan spinner has consistently troubled top international batters throughout his career, and his delivery to Rohit in Lucknow added another memorable wicket to his growing collection.