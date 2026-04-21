Rodri Groin Injury: Manchester City Midfielder Set To Miss Burnley Clash, Return Still Unclear | VIDEO

Rodri Set To Miss Burnley Clash, Return Still Unclear | X

Rodri will miss Manchester City’s match against Burnley on Wednesday after picking up a groin injury. Manager Pep Guardiola said the midfielder is not fit enough for this game, but there is a chance he could recover in time for the weekend clash against Southampton. The club is still monitoring his condition closely and a final decision on his return will depend on how he responds in the next few days.

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Groin Injury Against Arsenal

Rodri suffered the problem during City's win over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. He looked in discomfort towards the end and had to be taken off in the final moments. Nico Gonzalez replaced him late in the match.

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Clarity Awaited

Guardiola had earlier said that the exact nature of the injury was not clear. The medical team is still assessing the situation and there is no confirmed timeline for how long Rodri will be out.

Key player for City

Rodri plays a crucial role in Manchester City's midfield. Last season showed his importance as the team struggled in several matches when he was not part of the lineup.