Road To Amdavad 2030 Begins! Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha Receive Commonwealth Flag During CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony | VIDEO

The road to the Amdavad 2030 Commonwealth Games officially began during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026. India received the Commonwealth Games flag as part of the traditional handover ceremony. The moment marked the official transfer of hosting duties from Scotland to India.

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Led by bearers carrying the Scottish and Indian flags, the folded Commonwealth Games flag was brought onto the stage. Glasgow's Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren passed the flag to Commonwealth Games Scotland vice-chair Susan Jackson, Scottish netball player Emily Nicholl, and Commonwealth Sport president Dr Donald Rukare.

It was then handed to two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The ceremony symbolised the beginning of India's preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. A video of the flag transfer has gone viral, capturing the moment India officially took over as the next host nation.

Jaismine Lamboria carried India's flag at the closing ceremony after winning gold in the women's 57kg category boxing competition.

Ahmedabad will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking the event's return to India after two decades. India last staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010.

Sanghavi, who also holds the sports portfolio in the state, said Ahmedabad's biggest focus would be on ensuring the Games are fully inclusive for para athletes.