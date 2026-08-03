Manushi Chhillar Dances To Shankar Mahadevan's 'Vande Mataram' As India Takes Over CWG 2030 Hosting Rights

Manushi Chhillar Performs To Shankar Mahadevan's 'Vande Mataram' As India Takes Over CWG 2030 Hosting Rights | FPJ | Azhar Khan | SonyLiv

Glasgow, August 3: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar delivered a colourful dance performance during the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday night as India officially took over as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The performance was set to 'Vande Mataram', sung live by Grammy Award-winning singer Shankar Mahadevan, marking the beginning of India's journey towards hosting the historic 100th edition of the Games.

Dressed in a vibrant traditional outfit, Manushi took centre stage with dozens of dancers representing different parts of India. The performance featured folk dance, bright costumes, fireworks and visuals of Indian landmarks and landscapes.

The theme of the presentation was "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", meaning "The World Is One Family," highlighting India's cultural diversity and message of unity. Shankar Mahadevan also performed on the stage on "Aye Watan" and "Ab Tu Bhaag Milkha" Bollywood songs.

The performance was followed by the official handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to India. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha joined dignitaries on stage as Ahmedabad was formally announced as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

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With the handover complete, the focus now shifts to Ahmedabad 2030 which will be the 100th edition of the Commonwealth Games. India last hosted the event in New Delhi in 2010 and Ahmedabad will now become the second Indian city to welcome athletes from across the Commonwealth.