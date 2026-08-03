Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony Underway In Glasgow As Focus Shifts To Ahmedabad 2030 | X

Glasgow, August 2: The Commonwealth Games 2026 are coming to an end with the closing ceremony currently taking place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Monday. The ceremony is celebrating 11 days of sporting action with athletes from across the Commonwealth, live music, cultural performances and the official handover to Ahmedabad, which will host the historic 100th edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

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The celebrations began with Scottish singer-songwriter Sandi Thom, who opened the ceremony by performing "Proud to be from Scotland." Delta Goodrem has now taken the centre stage, entertaining the crowd with her mesmerising voice.

Athletes from all participating nations are taking part in the celebrations as the Games prepare to officially close. India's Jaismine Lamboria who won a boxing gold medal is leading the Indian contingent as the country's flag bearer.

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One of the biggest highlights of the evening is the official handover to Ahmedabad, marking the start of India's journey towards hosting the centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030.

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A special cultural presentation by India is expected to showcase the country's rich heritage and welcome athletes from across the Commonwealth to the next edition of the Games.

The Glasgow Games have been memorable for India, with the country finishing fourth in the medal standings after winning 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze.

As the curtain falls on Glasgow 2026, attention now turns to Ahmedabad, which will become the second Indian city after New Delhi in 2010 to host the Commonwealth Games and the first to stage the landmark 100th edition.