Vande Mataram In Glasgow: CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony To Celebrate 150 Years Of India’s National Song

India's national song Vande Mataram will echo in Glasgow's Hydro on Sunday during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026. While the quadrennial games draw to a close, the baton will be passed to India, who will host the next edition of the games in Ahmedabad in 2030.

To mark the occasion, the opening act at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Glasgow will commemorate 150 years of India’s national song, ‘Vande Mataram’. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar will lead an ensemble of dancers in a theatrical performance celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage. The spectacle will be choreographed by renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar.

The event will showcase India’s rich culture and heritage through a 20-minute segment divided into three parts, offering the world a glimpse of what to expect when Ahmedabad hosts the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Alongside Manushi Chillar's show, there will be a fusion between Scottish piper Ross Ainslie and Indian sitarist Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma. Then, renowned singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan alongside his sons Shivam and Siddharth will perform in the company of Bhoomi Trivedi.