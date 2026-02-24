RJ Princy Parikh Deletes David Miller T20 WC Video After 'Disturbing Rape Threats' & Body Shaming Comments

RJ Princy Parikh has deleted her reel featuring South Africa's David Miller following 'rape threats' and body shaming comments. Parikh had sparked a massive debate online with her 'cringey' reel, coming after the IND vs SA T20 WC26 game in Ahmedabad.

"Deleted my reel with David Miller from Facebook because I absolutely couldn't bear so many graphic and disturbing rape threats and hundreds of comments body shaming me. I feel like disappearing right now," Parikh shared in an Instagram story.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Princy shared the reel late Sunday night after India lost to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The video features South African batter David Miller standing on the field, visibly calm and expressionless, while Princy walks around him clapping continuously. The reel uses the popular audio clip “Waah Shampy Waah,” adding a playful but controversial tone to the moment.

As the clip progresses, Miller can be seen quietly nodding his head, seemingly unsure about what is happening, while Princy completes a full circle around him. Text on the video reads, “I thought we were friends David?” The reel quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions across social media platforms.

The backlash came amid heightened emotions after South Africa ended India’s 12-match unbeaten run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. After slipping to 20/3, South Africa recovered strongly under Miller’s leadership to post 187/7. Their bowlers then dominated the Indian batting line-up, bowling the hosts out for 111 in 18.5 overs to secure a commanding 76-run victory.