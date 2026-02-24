 RJ Princy Parikh Deletes David Miller T20 WC Video After 'Disturbing Rape Threats' & Body Shaming Comments
RJ Princy Parikh has now deleted her video featuring South Africa’s David Miller following India’s 76-run defeat in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad. The clip, using the “Waah Shampy Waah” audio, showed her clapping around Miller on the field. Parikh stated that she received very 'disturbing rape threats'

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
article-image

"Deleted my reel with David Miller from Facebook because I absolutely couldn't bear so many graphic and disturbing rape threats and hundreds of comments body shaming me. I feel like disappearing right now," Parikh shared in an Instagram story.

Princy shared the reel late Sunday night after India lost to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The video features South African batter David Miller standing on the field, visibly calm and expressionless, while Princy walks around him clapping continuously. The reel uses the popular audio clip “Waah Shampy Waah,” adding a playful but controversial tone to the moment.

As the clip progresses, Miller can be seen quietly nodding his head, seemingly unsure about what is happening, while Princy completes a full circle around him. Text on the video reads, “I thought we were friends David?” The reel quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions across social media platforms.

article-image

The backlash came amid heightened emotions after South Africa ended India’s 12-match unbeaten run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. After slipping to 20/3, South Africa recovered strongly under Miller’s leadership to post 187/7. Their bowlers then dominated the Indian batting line-up, bowling the hosts out for 111 in 18.5 overs to secure a commanding 76-run victory.

