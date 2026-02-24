‘Sadme Mein Toh Hum Hain’: RJ Princy Parikh Reacts As Her Cringe T20 WC Video Featuring David Miller Sparks Massive Backlash Online |

A social media reel posted by radio jockey and influencer RJ Princy Parikh has sparked a massive debate online following India’s heavy defeat against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match in Ahmedabad.

Princy shared the reel late Sunday night after India lost to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The video features South African batter David Miller standing on the field, visibly calm and expressionless, while Princy walks around him clapping continuously. The reel uses the popular audio clip “Waah Shampy Waah,” adding a playful but controversial tone to the moment.

As the clip progresses, Miller can be seen quietly nodding his head, seemingly unsure about what is happening, while Princy completes a full circle around him. Text on the video reads, “I thought we were friends David?” The reel quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions across social media platforms.

Netizens Slam Princy Over 'Cringe' Reel

While former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reacted with laughing emojis, a large section of users criticised the video, calling it “cringe” and inappropriate given the context of the match. One user commented, “David sadme mein,” to which Princy replied, “Sadme mein toh hum hain.” Another user posted a “CRINGE” GIF, while others questioned the relevance of the reel to cricket.

Some went further, suggesting influencers should not be allowed close access to players during international matches. "Exactly what is this reel about. Please answer pertaining to cricket," wrote another user. "Ban influencers from getting near cricketers," wrote another user.

The backlash came amid heightened emotions after South Africa ended India’s 12-match unbeaten run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. After slipping to 20/3, South Africa recovered strongly under Miller’s leadership to post 187/7. Their bowlers then dominated the Indian batting line-up, bowling the hosts out for 111 in 18.5 overs to secure a commanding 76-run victory.