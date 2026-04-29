Riyan Parag Vaping Row: BCCI Demands Answers, RR Captain Stares At Strict Punishment

Riyan Parag was caught on camera smoking vape during PBKS vs RR clash | X

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag is facing intense scrutiny after a video of him vaping in the dressing room during the PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 clash in Mullanpur has gone viral. Vapes are banned in India with Riyan Parag looking at possible severe sanction.

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Riyan Parag's vaping video viral

The incident reportedly took place during Rajasthan Royals’ run chase when the broadcast briefly cut to the dressing room. In the visuals, Riyan Parag appeared to be vaping, a moment that quickly went viral and sparked widespread reactions online.

BCCI reacts to Parag vaping row

As per the Indian Express, the Indian cricket board are mulling severe action against the Rajasthan Royals captain. The board will first seek an explanation from the 24-year-old before deciding an appropriate course of action.

"We will be seeking an explanation from Riyan on this issue, as vaping is not allowed. Depending on his explanation, the IPL will take further course of action," a BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.

What is vaping? Is it banned in India?

Vaping refers to the use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) that heat a liquid—usually containing nicotine, flavorings, and other chemicals—into an aerosol that is inhaled. In the context of the recent controversy, Riyan Parag was seen appearing to use a vape device during a match, which quickly drew attention given the strict stance on such products in India and the public profile of professional cricketers.

In India, e-cigarettes are banned under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, which prohibits the production, manufacture, import, export, sale, distribution, storage, and advertisement of e-cigarettes. While personal use isn’t explicitly criminalised in the same way as sale or distribution, the law reflects a zero-tolerance policy. Any public display can attract scrutiny from authorities and governing bodies.