Shocking Scenes! Riyan Parag Caught On Camera 'Vaping' During PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match; Fans Left Stunned | Video

X

A controversy erupted during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 after Riyan Parag was allegedly seen vaping inside the dressing room during a match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. The incident, captured on the live broadcast, quickly went viral on social media and has sparked widespread debate over player conduct and legal implications.

According to reports, the visuals surfaced during Rajasthan Royals’ run chase when cameras briefly panned toward the dressing room. The footage appeared to show Parag using a vape device while seated alongside teammates. The moment triggered immediate backlash online, with fans and observers questioning the appropriateness of such behavior during a high-profile tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Beyond questions of professionalism, the incident has drawn attention due to India’s strict laws on e-cigarettes. The country banned the production, sale, and distribution of e-cigarettes under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. Violations can attract serious penalties, including imprisonment of up to one year and fines of up to ₹1 lakh for first-time offenders, with harsher punishments for repeat violations.

While it remains unclear whether Parag could face legal consequences purely for usage, the viral clip has intensified scrutiny from both the public and cricket authorities. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could also examine the matter under its code of conduct if it deems the act inappropriate or damaging to the league’s image.

The episode has once again highlighted the challenges athletes face in maintaining discipline under constant public and broadcast scrutiny. With the IPL being one of the most-watched cricket leagues globally, even off-field moments can quickly escalate into major controversies.