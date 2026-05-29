Riyan Parag Scolds Vaibhav Suryavanshi After 15-Year-Old Gets Out On 96; Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was seen scolding youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the dugout during the GT vs RR Qualifier 2 clash at Mullanpur. The incident occurred after Suryavanshi scored a stunning 96 off 47 balls, missing out on yet another century. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

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The incident took place shortly after Suryavanshi walked back to the dugout following a sensational knock of 96 runs off just 47 balls. The 15-year-old once again lit up the IPL stage with a breathtaking display of fearless batting but narrowly missed out on what would have been another century.

As Suryavanshi returned to the dugout disappointed after falling four runs short of the milestone, television cameras captured Parag appearing to scold the youngster. The RR skipper was seen speaking animatedly while gesturing with his hands, as Suryavanshi listened beside him.

The exact context of the conversation remains unclear, but the clip instantly sparked debate online. While some fans felt Parag was upset over the youngster missing out on a century after getting set, others believed the captain was simply advising Suryavanshi on game awareness and finishing the innings strongly.

With his side struggling in the Qualifier 2, Suryavanshi produced a knock for the ages, smashing 96 off just 47 balls. It was the third time in 4 games that Vaibhav missed out on a century, and he threw his helmet in the dugout in disappointment.