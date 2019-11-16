Ritu Phoga MMA debut: Livestreaming, timing and where to watch on TV in India?

Commonwealth gold medalist Ritu Phogat is all set to make her debut in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), a popular sport in USA and UK. Phogat will face-off South Korea's Kim Nam-hee in the Championship.

Ritu who is the daughter of legendary wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who gave India the best female wrestlers today known as Phogat sisters "Geeta and Babita."

Ritu, 25, will be the first high-profile Indian wrestler to feature at MMA.

“It never crossed my mind,” she told Reuters by telephone from Singapore where she trains. “I always wanted to do something different. Script my own journey on the international stage," said Ritu.

"I want to win a World Championship belt for India. I want to be the first in mixed martial arts to win that for my country," added the gold medalist at 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship.

At the age of 18 Phogat found MMA on Youtube and immediately decidedto to sign for the Asian promotion One Championship in February.

“I see this sport growing by leaps and bounds in India,” she said. “My debut will be shown live on TV and I hope it inspires the next generation ... Our country is changing. Young girls now have a platform for take up any sport, said Ritu.

MMA is the third-most popular sport in the world, behind soccer and basketball, according to Nielsen.

Rajesh Kaul, the head of Sony Pictures Networks India’s sports business told The Hindu, that India had 100 million viewers for MMA last year.

Where can i watch/How to watch Ritu Phogat's debut in MMA?

Ritu Phogat’s MMA against Kim Nam-hee will be telecasted on Star Sports Select 2.

When is Ritu Phogat’s debut in MMA Championship?

Ritu Phogat’s debut MMA fight against Kim Nam-hee will take place on Saturday, November 16 at 4:00 PM.

Where Will Ritu Phogat’s debut in MMA take place?

Ritu Phogat’s debut MMA fight against Kim Nam-hee fight will happen in Beijing, China at the Cadillac Arena.