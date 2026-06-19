Rishabh Pant Takes Massive ₹12 Crore Pay Cut To Join Delhi Capitals: Report

Rishabh Pant Resigned As LSG Captain After Wooden Spoon Finish In IPL 2026 | X

Rishabh Pant is set to return to Delhi Capitals with the franchise in talks with Lucknow Super Giants over a trade including Kuldeep Yadav. The biggest obstacle in a Pant trade is his ₹27 crore salary. Reports now suggest that the India keeper has taken a massive ₹12 crore pay cut and agreed for a salary in the range of ₹15 crore.

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As per Cricbuzz, Delhi Capitals have initiated conversations with Lucknow over the move. Pant's future at LSG was always uncertain after the franchise finished at the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings. Pant subsequently resigned as captain, having struggled to make an impact in Lucknow - both as captain and a batter.

A major hurdle in facilitating Rishabh Pant's return to Delhi Capitals was his hefty ₹27 crore salary, the highest in IPL history. According to the report, the wicketkeeper-batter agreed to take a substantial pay cut of around ₹12 crore to make the move possible.

It states that Pant has accepted a revised salary of approximately ₹15 crore for the switch, drawing comparisons to Ravindra Jadeja, who reportedly lowered his financial demands before joining Rajasthan Royals last season. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav's salary is expected to remain unchanged at ₹13.25 crore following his move to Lucknow Super Giants.

A return to Delhi would relieve him off the pressure he is under at LSG given his record price. The Capitals need a strong middle order to complement opener KL Rahul and finishers David Miller and Tristan Stubbs. Pant would on paper seamlessly, returning to the No.4 role he long held with the franchise.