DC-LSG Set For Rishabh Pant And Kuldeep Yadav Swap; Why The Trade Makes Sense?

Rishabh Pant could be set for a return to Delhi Capitals in a trade deal as per reports. Pant was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for a record ₹27 Crore in the mega auction but has endured two underwhelming seasons. The left-hander has since stepped down from captaincy and a return to Delhi is mooted.

As per Times of India, Kuldeep Yadav could head to LSG in exchange should such a trade deal happen. Kuldeep plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and it would represent a homecoming of sorts for the leg spinner who has been part of the Delhi Capitals since 2022.

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Why does the move make sense?

Rishabh Pant's days at LSG were numbered and his decision to step down from captaincy meant that a trade was always on the cards. The left-hander scored 581 across two seasons, striking in the 135 range. His captaincy has also been questionable with LSG only winning 10 games in 28 matches under his leadership.

A return to Delhi would relieve him off the pressure he is under at LSG given his record price. The Capitals need a strong middle order to complement opener KL Rahul and finishers David Miller and Tristan Stubbs. Pant would on paper seamlessly, returning to the No.4 role he long held with the franchise.

Read Also Rishabh Pant Resigns As LSG Captain After Wooden Spoon Finish In IPL 2026

For LSG, they would significant amount to their auction kitty plus fix a major hole in their side - spin bowling. The franchise have Digvesh Rathi as their lead spinner, who struggled to continue his exploits from his debut season. Kuldeep would nail that lead spinner's slot and add more strength to their all-Indian bowling attack.

In the impact player era, spin has taken a hit with teams opting for a single spinner combination. DC already have Axar Patel, who as an all-rounder is far more valuable than Kuldeep, despite the latter's success at the franchise since 2022.