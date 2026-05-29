Rishabh Pant Resigns As LSG Captain After Wooden Spoon Finish In IPL 2026 | X

Lucknow Super Giants have confirmed that captain Rishabh Pant has resigned from his duties following the end of the IPL 2026 season. Pant has been captain of the franchise since his record ₹ 27 crore move, but the team failed to make the playoffs in each of the seasons. LSG finished 10th in IPL 2026, with just 4 wins this season.

"Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain," LSG said in a statement.

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LSG Statement

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect.

Our focus now is on the collective - rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards," LSG Director of cricket Tom Moody said in the statement.

Moody had hinted at a leadership change following LSG's final league stage game. Under Pant’s captaincy, the franchise managed only 10 wins in 28 matches across two seasons.

"From a captaincy point of view, you know, he's found it challenging, obviously, and the results reflect that," Moody said told reporters after the seven-wicket loss to Punjab Kings.

Even with the bat, Pant's struggles have been evident. Regarded as among the most destructive, the left-hander has scored 581 runs at a strike rate of 135.74 across two seasons, below his career strike rate of 144.18.