'We Are F***king Good Team': Rishabh Pant Uses F-Word During Post-Match Interview After LSG Loss; Frustration Visible On Live TV| VIDEO

Rishabh Pant | X

Jaipur, May 19: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant seems to be under immense pressure from the team owners and management as his frustration was caught on live television after their defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. He accidentally used the F-word during the post-match presentation on live TV. Pant looked frustrated after the loss and said on live television, "We are a f***ing good team," while speaking about LSG's performances in IPL 2026 season.

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The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media and the internet users are in split as they are wondering if it was slip of tongue or an intentional emotional reaction after another disappointing loss in the IPL 2026 season. LSG had a poor run in the IPL 2026 season as they are placed on the last position in the points table.

He said, "We are proud as a team regardless of what our situation is right now. The kind of team we have, we know we can win this. Regardless of anything, we are confident enough as a team and as individuals. It hasn’t gone our way and everyone knows that, but that doesn’t take away the fact that we are a f***ing good team."

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LSG have managed to win only four matches out of their 13 games and are placed on the 10th position with only eight points. However, they still have one match to go and they will be hoping to end the season on a positive note after winning the clash against Punjab Kings on May 23.

Rishabh Pant also made an interesting comment during the interview. He said that there had been "a lot of suggestions" around the team. This is reportedly the third time that Pant has spoken about suggestions and outside opinions during the post-match interactions. The internet users are speculating that the LSG captain is unhappy with the criticism, team decisions and the pressure surrounding the franchise.

Earlier, BCCI announced the Indian squad for the series against Afghanistan where Rishabh Pant was sacked as the Test vice-captain of the Indian Cricket Team. KL Rahul has been named as the vice-captain and Rishabh has also lost his spot in the ODI team.