Rishabh Pant Shares Picture Of Bruised Shoulder After Sri Lanka Test, Calls It 'A Little Souvenir' | Instagram

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant shared a picture of his badly bruised shoulder after the Test series against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Pant posted the picture on Instagram with the words "A little souvenir" written over it.

Pant also shared a message praising the Indian team's effort during the second Test against Sri Lanka which ended in a draw. He wrote about the "bumps, the banter, the belief" and said the team fought for every run, every wicket and every moment. He added that India would have loved to win the series 2-0, but Sri Lanka's batters made the team work hard for it.

He said, "The bumps, the banter, the belief and five days of fighting for every run, every wicket and every moment. We would have loved the 2–0, but the Lankan batters showed incredible fight to make us work for it. Champions. #RP17."

Pant shared several other images from the game, starting the album by stating, "Test cricket sometimes gives you goosebumps and sometimes more..." The pictures include the moment of lifting the trophy, team celebrating a wicket, Pant soaking in the rain and the bruise on his shoulder which forced him to leave the field and Dhruv Jurel taking over the wicket-keeping duties.

Rishabh Pant was severely hit by a short delivery off Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara on the first day of the second Test and had to retire hurt. He later returned to bat on Day 2 and scored a fighting 63 off 89 balls despite the injury.

The injury also kept him away from keeping the wickets for part of the match. India bowling coach Morne Morkel said Pant's shoulder was "quite badly bruised" and that he had some restriction in his movement.

A video also surfaced on social media showing a fun banter between Rishabh Pant and a fan in the stadium. Pan was holding his injured shoulder with one hand as he was soaking in the rain and responded to the supporter and also joked with him.