Rishabh Pant Injury Scare: Team India's Vice Captain Hit On Arm During Practice Session

Image: BCCI/X

Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant suffered an injury scare on Sunday after being struck on his left arm during a net session ahead of the first Test against England. The incident took place during a training session at Beckenham, where the Indian squad is currently preparing for the five-match Test series, starting June 20 in Leeds.

While batting in the nets, Pant was hit on the arm, prompting immediate medical attention. The southpaw reportedly showed visible discomfort and was promptly attended to by the team doctor, who applied an ice pack to ease the pain. Pant's arm was later bandaged, and he did not continue with the rest of the training session, focusing instead on recovery.

Rishabh Pant injury update

Despite being hit on the hand on Sunday, Pant arrived with the team for practice session on the second day. The visual of the same is doing round on social media.

The injury has raised some concern within the Indian camp, though initial signs suggest was not serious one. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is expected to recover in time for the upcoming intra-squad match against India A, scheduled for June 13. That fixture will serve as the final tune-up before the opening Test against England.

had a lackluster IPL season, managing just one century and a half-century despite his Rs 27 crore price tag. His last appearance in red-ball cricket was during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where he also struggled for form, often falling to rash shot selections.

In case Pant is deemed unfit closer to the match, India have back-up keeper Dhruv Jurel in the ranks. Jurel has impressed with the bat during India A’s recent tour of the UK and is viewed as a reliable stand-in if needed.