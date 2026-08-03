Rishabh Pant Hails Team India's Historic CWG 2026 Campaign After 4th-Place Finish With 39 Medals

Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant praised Team India after its historic performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The star cricketer congratulated the country's medal winners and every athlete who represented India on the international stage.

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Reacting to Team India's fourth-place finish in the medal standings, Pant shared a heartfelt message on X and said, "Another proud moment for Indian sport. Congratulations to all our medal winners and to every athlete who represented."

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Pant's message came after India finished fourth in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. Indian athletes delivered strong performances across multiple disciplines, helping the country register one of its best campaigns at the Games.

The wicket-keeper batsman joined several current and former Indian sportspersons in celebrating the achievement, praising not only the medal winners but also every athlete who represented the nation with pride in Glasgow.