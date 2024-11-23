Rishabh Pant Gifted Scooters To 2 Boys Who Rescued Him After His Horrific Accident; Video

Rishabh Pant (L). | (Credits: Twitter)

With Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant up and running now after suffering a near-fatal accident in late 2022, a journalist uncovered a massive gesture made by the Indian cricketer towards the people who rescued him. In a video shared on social media, the journalist discovered that Pant had gifted them (Rajat and Nishu) a couple of two-wheelers after recovering.

While driving a BMW in December 2022 in the Delhi-Dehradun highway, the left-handed batter had crashed his car, thereby suffering some serious injuries. With Pant needing to go several surgeries and months of rehab, he missed plenty of cricket and made a comeback at the highest level in IPL 2024.

In the video shared below, journalist Bharat Sundarsen revealed that Pant gifted them two wheelers the first thing after recovering from his injuries.

Rishabh Pant gifted two wheeler vehicle to Rajat and Nishu ❤️

Thank you Rajat and Nishu ( They were the first responders on that horrific day ). We are indebted to you.#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/Zb3Haj75zF — Naman (@Im_naman__) November 23, 2024

Rishabh Pant has made important contributions to Team India's cause since his comeback:

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter made his comeback to the national side during the T20 World Cup 2024. The youngster played a handful of cameos as the Men in Blue ended their 13-year ICC trophy drought, lifting the title by beating South Africa in the final.

Pant also struck a hundred in his first Test after comeback and was one of the silver linings from India's crushing 3-0 series loss to New Zealand at home. He is currently in Australia, competing in the five-Test series as India have begun their quest to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.