Rinku Singh’s Father Khanchand Singh Passes Away After Battle With Stage 4 Liver Cancer | VIDEO

Rinku Singh’s Father Khanchand Singh Passes Away After Battle With Stage 4 Liver Cancer | ANI

Lucknow: Khanchand Singh, father of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, passed away at a private hospital in Greater Noida on Friday morning after battling stage 4 liver cancer.

Dr Sunil Kumar, spokesperson for Yatharth Hospital, said Khanchand Singh’s condition had worsened significantly in the past few days. He was admitted to the hospital on February 21 and placed on ventilator support.

“His condition had deteriorated significantly. He was put on ventilator support and breathed his last early this morning,” Dr Kumar said.

Rinku Singh left the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup camp on Tuesday evening and rushed home after being informed about his father’s critical health condition. He rejoined the team but when can to know about death of his father on Friday morning, he flew down to Delhi and reached Aligarh. Later he attended cremation of his father.

Stage 4 liver cancer refers to an advanced stage of the disease in which cancer cells spread beyond the liver to other parts of the body. While it cannot be cured at this stage, treatment can help in slowing its progression and managing symptoms.

Condolences poured in from the cricketing fraternity. Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were among those who expressed their sympathies on social media.

Rinku is engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. Despite his illness, Khanchand Singh attended his son’s engagement ceremony at a hotel in Lucknow in June 2025.

A gas cylinder delivery worker by profession, Khanchand Singh was initially uncertain about his son’s decision to pursue cricket. His perspective changed after Rinku was named player of the series at a School T20 World Cup held in Aligarh, his hometown. The organisers had presented Rinku with a motorcycle in recognition of his performance.

Khanchand Singh later used the motorcycle for his delivery work, transporting gas cylinders while his elder sons assisted him in meeting targets. Rinku has frequently acknowledged his father’s sacrifices as instrumental in his journey to international cricket.