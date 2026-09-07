Rinku Singh's Dance Moves After Winning UP T20 League Goes Viral | VIDEO

Rinku Singh dances in celebration after UPT20 win | X/UPT20League

Rinku Singh added another memorable chapter to his growing leadership credentials after guiding the Meerut Mavericks to the UP T20 League 2026 title, underlining his ability to inspire the team both on and off the field.

While the victory itself became the biggest talking point, the celebrations that followed quickly gave fans another reason to cheer as the skipper let his hair down with his teammates.

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Captain Turns Entertainer

The triumph marked a significant moment for the franchise, with Rinku playing the role of captain as the Mavericks secured the coveted championship after an impressive campaign. Following the title confirmation, Rinku was seen enjoying the moment alongside the rest of the Mavericks squad, breaking into energetic dance moves during the team’s celebrations.

His cheerful celebration also highlighted the camaraderie within the Mavericks camp, as players gathered together to celebrate what was a landmark achievement for the franchise.

A video capturing Rinku’s dance moves soon began circulating widely on social media, with fans quickly turning the clip into one of the most entertaining moments from the Mavericks’ title celebrations.

Rinku's push for KKR captaincy?

Rinku's title win will only add to growing appeals for him to become the next Kolkata Knight Riders captain. The left-hander was named vice-captain to Ajinkya Rahane last year. Rahane has since retired, leaving a leadership vaccum at the franchise.

The franchise are linked with a move for Hardik Pandya, but Rinku has shown that he has the potential to lead the franchise to glory.