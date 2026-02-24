Rinku Singh Rushes To UP As Father Battles Stage 4 Cancer, Likely To Miss Crucial Super 8 Game

Rinku Singh | File

New Delhi: India all-rounder Rinku Singh has left the team hotel and travelled to Uttar Pradesh to deal with a health emergency in his family, ahead of the must-win clash with Zimbabwe in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, reports said on Tuesday.

According to reports, Rinku Singh's father, who is suffering from liver cancer, 4th stage, has been admitted to a hospital and is on ventilator support. Sources said Rinku, who did not attend a practice session in Chennai on Tuesday, will most probably not participate in the next game.

There are chances that India may bring Sanju Samson into the playing eleven for the must-win match against Zimbabwe.

Rinku has figured in all the matches India have played so far in the T20 World 2026, scoring 24 runs in all. He is a vital cog in the team in the role of a finisher, coming in the death overs, and his absence will be a setback for the hosts as it impacts the balance in the team. Rinku is also a good fielder. Rinku scored a zero in the previous match, the Super 8 stage clash with South Africa, in which India were bowled out for 111 after allowing the Proteas to recover from 20/3 to post 187/7 thanks to a 35-ball 63 by David Miller.

Defending champions India lost to South Africa by 76 runs in their first game of the Super 8 stage in Ahmedabad. They now have to win their remaining two matches in the Super8s to maintain their chances of qualifying for the semifinals.

For the match against Zimbabwe, their second in the Super 8 stage, India are likely to make another change by bringing in left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who was controversially left out of the previous match against South Africa, with the team management preferring Washington Sundar in his place