PAK Vs ENG, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Pakistan Post Their Highest-Ever Total Of 164/9 Against England

PAK Vs ENG, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Pakistan Register Highest-Ever Total Of 164/9 Against England | X

Pallekele, February 24: In a do-or-die match, Pakistan managed to set their highest-ever first innings total against England in the T20 World Cup history. Pakistan scored 164/9 against England while batting first in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan reached the competitive total against England, riding on the half-century from their in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan. Sahibzada scored his second half-century of the tournament in the crucial match against England.

Sahibzada score 63 runs from 45 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes. Babar Azam (25) and Fakhar Zaman (25) also contributed to the total while providing good partnerships with Sahibzada. Shadab Khan's cameo of 23 runs from 11 balls helped the team to achieve the target.

The pick of the bowler for England was Liam Dawson. Dawson took 24/3 in his four overs, while Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton managed to pick up two wickets each.

The previous best for Pakistan was 147/9 while batting first against England. Salman Butt helped the team to reach their best-ever first innings total of the time by scoring 34 runs. England chased the target with only three balls to spare.