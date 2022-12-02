e-Paper Get App
Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital after suffering heart scare while commentating during Australia-West Indies Test match

Ricky Ponting has been taken to a Perth Hospital after a health scare.

Friday, December 02, 2022
Former Australia Test captain Ricky Ponting has been reportedly rushed to a Perth hospital during the first Test between Australia and West Indies.

“Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage,” a Channel 7 spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Daily Telegraph.

Ponting was rushed to a Perth hospital around lunch on day three of the first Test and thereby could not commentate in the next session.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Ponting’s colleagues have stated that he is stable but went to the hospital for precautionary checks since he was feeling unwell.

