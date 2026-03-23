Ricky Ponting Asks Players To Focus On Getting 'Physically, Technically And Mentally' Fit For IPL 2026

Punjab Kings have kicked off their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026. |

Punjab Kings have kicked off their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026. As head coach Ricky Ponting joined the camp, he delivered a strong message to the squad, players to focus on the process.

"This is training, this is preparation. This is about getting ourselves physically, technically and mentally right for that first game on the 31st. I want you to think back and think what you brought to this team last year and that made us a good team," the head coach said.

"We all make mistakes. That's fine. I will make mistakes on the way through this. You will all make mistakes, you'll drop a catch, you'll play bad shots, you'll bowl a bad over. But as long as you are sticking to what you know and what your game plan is, if you make a mistake, doing that in my eyes is not a mistake. It's just what happens in the game, it's a part of the game," he further added.