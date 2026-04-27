RFS Talyarkhan Memorial Invitational T20 Cricket Tournament 2026: CCI Beat P J Hindu Gymkhana To Win Title

Cricket Club of India players and support staff pose with the prestigious trophy after winning the R.F.S Talyarkhan Memorial Invitational T20 Cricket Tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana on Sunday | File Photo

Mumbai, April 27: The Cricket Club of India (CCI), chasing for the first time in the tournament, produced a composed display under pressure to snuff out the challenge of former champions P J Hindu Gymkhana by five wickets in the final of the R.F.S Talyarkhan Memorial Invitational T20 Cricket Tournament played under lights at the lush green Bombay Gymkhana ground here on Sunday.

Akash Parkar leads title-winning chase

Despite losing their top order cheaply, it was the brilliant unbeaten knock of 82 off 41 balls by in-form batsman Akash Parkar (Player of the Tournament) and his superbly crafted 110-run fourth-wicket partnership with Chinmay Sutar (54) that enabled Cricket Club of India to recover from the early damage before crossing the finishing line in the final over of this summit clash.

In the early stages, it looked like P J Hindu Gymkhana, with the early breakthroughs, would take control of this final, but credit to Cricket Club of India, while chasing the competitive total of 202, stayed in contention as they built their innings steadily while at the same time keeping up with the required run-rate.

Hindu Gymkhana post competitive total

Earlier, one felt that P J Hindu Gymkhana were slightly below par with their batting performance as their opponents kept them under check by chipping in with regular wickets, but still it was quite a good total considering it was a final and the pressure was on Cricket Club of India in what appeared a tricky run chase.

Spinners make key impact

Overall, it was observed that batting surfaces played extremely true, especially the pitches at the Bombay Gymkhana ground, but still the spinners played their part and were chiefly instrumental in laying the victory path for the finalists.

Fittingly, the best bowler award was claimed by left-arm spinner Rahul Sawant, while the best batsman award was bagged by left-handed Ajit Yadav – both these individual honours went to P J Hindu Gymkhana players.

Semi-finals fail to excite

In stark contrast to the opening day where matches were quite keenly contested, the semi-finals did not live up to expectations as both P J Hindu Gymkhana and Cricket Club of India (CCI) made progress to the title round with ease.

P J Hindu Gymkhana delivered a commanding performance to script a resounding 122-run win over Police Gymkhana at the Bombay Gymkhana ground. In another semi-final played at Cricket Club of India, the hosts, despite an average batting effort, fought back strongly to defend a modest total while they managed to get past Sponsor XI by 18 runs.

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Awards presented by Vengsarkar

Awards were presented by former India Test cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar at the prize distribution ceremony held in the presence of Bombay Gymkhana President Sanjiv Saran Mehra and cricket secretary Dr Aadil Chhagla.

Ground staff earn praise

The groundsman deserves huge credit not only for producing a good pitch but also an excellent outfield even at this stage of the cricket season.

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