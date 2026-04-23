Bombay Gymkhana To Host Prestigious RFS Talyarkhan T20 Tournament On April 25–26 | Credits: Britannica (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Bombay Gymkhana, under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will host the prestigious R.F.S Talyarkhan Memorial Invitational T20 Cricket Tournament on April 25 & 26.

Established in 1972, this prestigious competition proudly sponsored by Nirlon features eight of Mumbai’s elite teams competing for supremacy in the shortest format of the game.

The tournament which traditionally takes place in the latter half of the cricket season, remains a significant fixture in Mumbai's domestic cricket calendar.

Known for its competitive edge, this two-day knock-out tournament will be played across two iconic venues this year - Bombay Gymkhana and the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

Participating teams include Bombay Gymkhana (hosts), Islam Gymkhana, Cricket Club of India (CCI), P. J. Hindu Gymkhana, Police Gymkhana, Parsee Gymkhana, Sponsor XI and defending champions MCA Colts.

The semi-finals will be played simultaneously at both venues on the final day during the morning session while the grand finals will be played under lights at the Bombay Gymkhana, promising an exciting conclusion to the tournament.

In addition to the winner & runner-up trophies, individual honours such as Best Batsman, Best Bowler & Player of the Tournament will also be awarded.

Holders MCA Colts will look to retain their title after a thrilling victory last year where they edged out Parsee Gymkhana in a closely contested final that went down to the wire.