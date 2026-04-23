IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Not Playing In MI Vs CSK Clash At Wankhede Stadium; Check Playing XI | X

Mumbai, April 23: In a major setback for the fans, Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are not part of the playing XI in the biggest match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. MI is facing CSK in the biggest match of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians will miss Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, while Chennai Super Kings will be without MS Dhoni. Both the players are key figures for their teams and there a big question mark on their availability for the match. However, their absence is a big setback for the cricketing fans.

There were speculations that both the stars will make their comeback in the game today. However, they will have to wait for their comeback until other match.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary