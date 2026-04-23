Clash Of Titans! Hardik Pandya Wins Toss, MI Opt To Bowl Vs CSK In IPL 2026 'El Clasico' As MS Dhoni Misses Out

Clash Of Titans! Hardik Pandya Wins Toss, MI Opt To Bowl Vs CSK In IPL 2026 'El Clasico' |

Mumbai, April 23: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The two five times champions will collide in the most-anticipated match of the IPL 2026 season. MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first in the biggest clash of the IPL 2026.

As per the data from the last 5 encounters, CSK dominates MI as they have won four out of the five matches and MI have managed to win only one. Both teams are searching for form, as they haven't been as consistent in winning matches as they used to be.

Mumbai Indians have managed to win their previous match after losing four-consecutive games. Jasprit Bumrah managed to get his first wicket in the five games he played for MI. His form would be a major concern for the five-times champions.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings is hit by injuries in the current IPL 2026 season. Suspense is still over the availability of their star player Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he has been rested for the first six matches of the tournament due to an injury.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Danish Malewar, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Rahul Chahar, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes