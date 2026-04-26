Reya Mehta, Gyanvi Shivmath & Yohaan Arora Shine Bright On Day 2 Of Tennis Premier League

On the Second Day of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) held at Willingdon Sports Club, wherein a strong field of 120 Junior Players from across the city participated, Reya Mehta, Gyanvi Shivmath and Yohaan Arora emerged victorious.

For the second day in a row, much fancied Reya Mehta continued her stellar run at the tournament, this time capturing the Girls Under 12 Title. She defeated, the No.1 ranked player Sara Shaikh 4-2 in one of the most captivating matches of the day. The match was marked with long rallies, consistent baseline hitting and sublime, all around tennis.

In the toughest draw of the event, wherein 32 boys fought it out for Under 12 glory, Yohaan Arora clinched a very tight match to beat 9.5 year old Sumer Kothari 4-3 (7-5). Young Sumer Kothari showed incredible grit and maturing in staging a comeback when down 3-1 , to force the match into a tie-break. Sumer led 4-2 and 5-4 in the tie break, but Yohaan held his nerves to take the next 3 points and clinch the match. This match was also marked with pulsating tennis, unrelenting groundstrokes and was truly an electrifing contest from start to finish.

In the Girls Singles Under 10, Gyanvi Shivmath continued her winning ways, winning the title without loosing a single game. In the finals, she got the better of Harshvi Sewak 4-0. With this, Gyanvi consolidates and increases her lead, as the top ranked Girl from Mumbai District (TPL Rankings).