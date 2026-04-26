Mohsin Khan Runs Through KKR, Picks Up First 5-Fer In IPL 2026 | VIDEO

Lucknow Super Giants left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan produced a devastating spell of pace bowling to claim the first five-wicket haul of the IPL 2026 season, leaving Kolkata Knight Riders in tatters during their encounter at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

Mohsin finished with remarkable figures of 5/23 in his four overs, a performance that included a maiden and the crucial wickets of KKR’s middle-order lynchpins. His clinical display of seam and bounce exploited a tacky surface, reducing the visitors to a shell-shocked 81/6 by the 13th over.

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The collapse began early but hit terminal velocity when Mohsin returned to remove the dangerous Cameron Green for 34. He then tightened the noose by dismissing Anukul Roy for a duck on the final ball of his spell to complete the historic five-wicket milestone.