Mohsin Khan Runs Through KKR, Picks Up First 5-Fer In IPL 2026 | VIDEO

Lucknow Super Giants left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan produced a devastating spell of pace bowling to claim the first five-wicket haul of the IPL 2026 season, leaving Kolkata Knight Riders in tatters during their encounter at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday.
Mohsin finished with remarkable figures of 5/23 in his four overs, a performance that included a maiden and the crucial wickets of KKR’s middle-order lynchpins. His clinical display of seam and bounce exploited a tacky surface, reducing the visitors to a shell-shocked 81/6 by the 13th over.
The collapse began early but hit terminal velocity when Mohsin returned to remove the dangerous Cameron Green for 34. He then tightened the noose by dismissing Anukul Roy for a duck on the final ball of his spell to complete the historic five-wicket milestone.