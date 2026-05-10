'Retire Now': New Dad Suryakumar Yadav Trolled Heavily After Golden Duck In RCB Vs MI Match At Raipur | VIDEO

New Dad Suryakumar Yadav Trolled Heavily After Golden Duck In RCB Vs MI Match At Raipur | X

Raipur, May 10: Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav faced the ire of the fans on social media after he was dismissed for a 'Golden Duck' during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav arrived at Raipur in the morning for the match against RCB and was named the captain as Hardik Pandya was not available.

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RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first in the crucial match against MI. RCB were off to a great start as Bhuvneshwar got rid of their top order batsmen in his first two overs, including Suryakumar Yadav. He was not able to open his account as he edged an out swinging delivery and Virat Kohli pounced on to grab it in the slip.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a magnificent spell in the Powerplay and managed to get rid of three MI top order batsmen. Bhuvi took 17/3 in his three over spell inside the Powerplay. He got rid of Ryan Rickleton, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

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The internet users are praising Bhuvi and on the other hand, trolling Suryakumar Yadav heavily. Yadav became a father after his wife gave Devisha gave birth to a baby girl and they named her Riddhima.

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The internet users are demanding his retirement from IPL as he is going through a wrist injury. An internet user said, "HIGHTIME SURYAKUMAR YADAV SHOULD RETIRE NOW - Whole world is now aware of his wrist injury and as he is already 36 years old it's impossible for him to sustain till LA olympics and T20 WC 2028. And that too when player like Shreyas iyer is waiting for his chance."

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Another said, "Suryakumar Yadav is delivering his worst performance even while at the peak of his career." A user also said, "You are going out of form, - you were blessed with a baby girl just 2 days ago, - your team is already out of the tournament. Rather than spending time with your family, you came to play a useless game without net practice and now got out for a duck. Suryakumar Yadav has truly been disappointing in the past few months."

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An internet user also said, "Suryakumar Yadav’s career is in danger now because he is already out of the Test and ODI teams. Now, there seems to be no scope for him in T20s either. He is going to be unemployed and will spend the rest of his life sitting at home."

Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling to find his best form with the bat since the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and has failed to deliver. His performance in the IPL 2026 season so far is also not good.

He has played 10 matches for the Mumbai Indians in the current IPL 2026 season and scored 195 runs at a low average of 19.50 and has only one half-century to his name.