Rest Of Mumbai Schools Clinch U-14 Giles Super Cup 2026

Mumbai: Rest of Mumbai Schools defeated Giles Shield champions Dnyandeep Seva Mandal by seven wickets to clinch the Boys MSSA-JBCN U-14 Giles Super Cup 2026 at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal were all out for 177 in 42.5 overs. Neil Naik scored 65 in 81 balls while Golu Pal chipped in with 29. Right arm medium pacer Shivay Dalal took 2/12, while off spinner Shaurya Gharat returned with figures of 2/16. Man of the Match Akshat Joshi scored defiant 72 in 96 balls to lead the Rest of Mumbai Schools chase in company of Sujal Khot, who made 66 runs in 104 balls. Khot walked away with the Best Batter award while Dalal took the Best Bowler award. Prajwal Taware of Rest of Mumbai Schools was declared the Best Fielder.

The toss and opening ceremony of the U-14 MSSA-JBCN Cup 2026 took place on 20th February 2026 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Mumbai middle-order batter Siddhesh Lad was present at the toss and opening ceremony along with Mayank Khandwala - Vice Chairman Cricket, CCI and MCA Apex Council Members and selectors. Mumbai all-rounder Tanush Kotian presented the prizes.

Brief Score

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal: 177 all out in 42.5 overs (Neil Naik 65, Golu Pal 29, Shivay Dalal 2/12, Shaurya Gharat 2/16) lost to Rest of Mumbai Schools: 178-3 in 42.5 overs (Akshat Joshi 72, Sujal Khot 66; Atul Chaudhary 2/26)