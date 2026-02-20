'Resolution Cost A Lot': CSK's ₹5.2 Cr Spinner Rahul Chahar Announces Divorce 'After 15 Months In Court' Ahead Of IPL 2026

Rahul Chahar. | (Image Credits: X)

Chennai Super Kings spinner Rahul Chahar has announced his divorce on social media on Friday. Chahar, who has played 7 international games for India, had married now ex-wife Ishani in 2022. The 26-year-old dropped the bombshell on his Instagram account, ending their four year marriage.

"What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that some from in truth. Today, that chapter of my life formally comes to a close. After due legal process, the matter has been settled with my resolution that costed a lot, bringing finality to this phase of my life," Chahar wrote as part of his statement.

Chahar is among the IPL regulars, having featured in the tournament regularly since making his debut in 2017. He broke into the scene with a stint at Rising Pune Supergiant under MS Dhoni, before playing for Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK now bagged him for ₹5.2 Crore ahead of the IPL 2026.

"I close this chapter not with anger or regret, but with clarity. Some relationships are not meant to last forever they are meant to awaken us, teach us, and transform us. I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build," he added.

Rahul Chahar got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Ishani Johar in a ceremony attended by his brother Deepak Chahar and sister Malti Chahar. He married in Goa in 2022. However, as revealed by the leg-spinner, he spent the last 15 months navigating courtrooms before a divorce was legally finalised.

