 Republicans SC Edge Past Don Bosco SC 3-2 In Boys' U-16 Clash At Joe Fernandis Memorial Hockey Tournament
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Republicans SC Edge Past Don Bosco SC 3-2 In Boys' U-16 Clash At Joe Fernandis Memorial Hockey Tournament

Republicans SC defeated Don Bosco SC 3-2 in a boys' U-16 match of the 15th Joe Fernandis Memorial Hockey Tournament 2026 at St Stanislaus High School, Bandra. Salman Khan, Deepak Yadav and Priyanshu Vichare scored for Republicans, while Subramanium Pillai and Royden Koli reduced the margin for Don Bosco, organisers said.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
Republicans SC Edge Past Don Bosco SC 3-2 In Boys' U-16 Clash At Joe Fernandis Memorial Hockey Tournament
Republicans SC Edge Past Don Bosco SC 3-2 In Boys' U-16 Clash At Joe Fernandis Memorial Hockey Tournament | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 31: Republicans SC pipped Don Bosco SC 3-2 in a boys' U-16 match of the 15th Joe Fernandis Memorial Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by the AHWA and played at the St. Stanislaus High School turf ground, Bandra.

Salman Khan, Deepak Yadav and Priyanshu Vichare were the goalgetters for Republicans while Subramanium Pillai and Royden Koli narrowed the margin for the losers.

Earlier, in Future Champs encounter, Gurunank Dev Academy blanked NBCS ‘B’ by a 2-0 scoreline. Sarika Chaudhary and Soni Yadav were bang on target for the winning side.

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Results - Boys' U-16: Republicans SC 3 (Salman Khan, Deepak Yadav, Priyanshu Vichare) beat Don Bosco SC 2 (Subramanium Pillai, Royden Koli).

Future Champs: Gurunanak Dev Academy 2 (Sarika Chaudhary, Soni Yadav) beat NBCS 'B 0.

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