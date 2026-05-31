Republicans SC Edge Past Don Bosco SC 3-2 In Boys' U-16 Clash At Joe Fernandis Memorial Hockey Tournament | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 31: Republicans SC pipped Don Bosco SC 3-2 in a boys' U-16 match of the 15th Joe Fernandis Memorial Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by the AHWA and played at the St. Stanislaus High School turf ground, Bandra.

Salman Khan, Deepak Yadav and Priyanshu Vichare were the goalgetters for Republicans while Subramanium Pillai and Royden Koli narrowed the margin for the losers.

Earlier, in Future Champs encounter, Gurunank Dev Academy blanked NBCS ‘B’ by a 2-0 scoreline. Sarika Chaudhary and Soni Yadav were bang on target for the winning side.

Results - Boys' U-16: Republicans SC 3 (Salman Khan, Deepak Yadav, Priyanshu Vichare) beat Don Bosco SC 2 (Subramanium Pillai, Royden Koli).

Future Champs: Gurunanak Dev Academy 2 (Sarika Chaudhary, Soni Yadav) beat NBCS 'B 0.