Vedant Patel And Nirupama Dubey Crowned Champions At Avaada-Otters Club All-India Squash Tournament 2026 |

Mumbai, May 31: Gujarat's Vedant Patel and Maharashtra's Nirupama Dubey emerged champions in the men's and women's categories, respectively, at the Avaada-Otters Club All-India Squash Tournament 2026, held at the Otters Club courts in Bandra.

In the men's final, Vedant overcame Maharashtra's Rahul Baitha 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9 to claim the title after a hard-fought four-game contest.

The women's final saw top seed Nirupama Dubey crowned champion after her younger rival Anika Dubey retired due to illness. Nirupama was leading 11-8, 11-13, 11-7 when the match was halted.

Champs Vedant and Nirupama received the winners cheque of Rs 44,650 each and the runners-up Baitha and Anika received a cheque of Rs 27,550 each.

Anika also retired from the Girls' Under-19 final against Ananya Narayanan with the scores level at one game apiece.

In the Boys' Under-19 final, Darshil Parsarampuria produced a strong performance to defeat Priyaan Thakker 13-11, 11-7, 11-9 and lift the title.

Final Results:

Men: Vedant Patel bt Rahul Baitha 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9.

Women: Nirupama Dubey bt Anika Dubey 11-8, 11-13, 11-7 (retired).

Girls U-19: Ananya Narayanan bt Anika Dubey (1-1 retired).

Boys U-19: Darshil Parsarampuria bt Priyaan Thakker 13-11, 11-7, 11-9.