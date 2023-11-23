Reports: Rahul Dravid Likely To Step Down As Team India's Head Coach, VVS Laxman To Take Over

Rahul Dravid. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rahul Dravid is likely to depart as Team India coach as he has reportedly communicated to the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) about not wanting to continue in the role moving forward, according to the Times of India. Dravid's long-standing teammate VVS Laxman could replace him in the role, with the latter currently serving as the director of the NCA.

Dravid, who started his stint in November 2021, was contracted as the coach of the national team until the 2023 World Cup. During the press conference held after the 2023 World Cup final, the ex-Indian captain had indicated that he hasn't thought about his future, but has now informed the BCCI about not wanting to continue.

Dravid was earmarked to break Team India's ICC Trophy drought in the 2023 World Cup and started as firm favourites for the final against Australia in Ahmedabad. However, the hosts could not live up to the expectations across facets as Australia brought their A-game to seal their 6th title.