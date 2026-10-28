Reliance Foundation Launches New RFDL & RFYS Seasons To Strengthen India's Grassroots Football | X - RFYouthSports

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Reliance Foundation on Wednesday announced the start of its 2026–27 football season, bringing together the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), India’s premier Under-21 club competition, and Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS), a grassroots football platform for boys and girls. RFDL kicks off in Mumbai on 24 October, followed by RFYS in Shillong on 28 October.

With 54 RFDL teams and more than 500 RFYS teams beginning their campaigns this October, the season will feature over 5,500 matches, creating competitive opportunities for young footballers across the country. Together, the leagues form a clear pathway: players begin in the U8–U12 league through the U14-U18 league, and advance to the U21 development league – the main bridge to senior national team and club football, as per a press release.

The future doesn't just happen, it is built over time. 💪🏼Reliance Foundation Development League is where young footballers take their next big step. ⚽ https://t.co/0N739L92La — RelianceFoundationSports (@RFYouthSports) October 27, 2026

Sandesh Jhingan Highlights Grassroots Development

Sandesh Jhingan, Team India Player, said, “Competitions like the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) and Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) play an important role in the development of young footballers. They provide players with valuable game time, the opportunity to compete against different teams and experience a professional environment at a young age. These experiences help bridge the gap between youth and senior football and prepare players for the next level. Strong grassroots programmes are essential to building a consistent pipeline of talented players for Indian football. My best wishes to all the players participating in these competitions — enjoy the game, keep learning, stay humble and always give your best on the pitch.”

RFDL Enters Its Sixth Season

Now in its sixth season, RFDL provides a competitive platform for Under-21 players aspiring to progress to senior club and national-team football.

A total of 54 youth teams, including Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Punjab FC and Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC), will compete through nine regional qualifiers, followed by the zonal and national stages, culminating in an expanded National Championship. The league kicks off in Mumbai on 24 October 2026, with matches rolling out across regions in phases.

The pathway is already delivering results. More than 250 players who have featured in RFDL have gone on to compete in the ISL, IFL, I-League 2 and I-League 3. In September 2026, India qualified for the AFC U20 Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years, with 22 members of the 23-player squad having featured in RFDL.

RFYS Expands Youth Football Opportunities

Entering its ninth season, RFYS provides structured football competitions for young players, with opportunities for both boys and girls across age groups.

More than 500 teams will compete across 11 centres in six categories: Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 for boys and girls. More than 2,220 matches are planned for the season, which begins in Shillong on 28 October 2026, with other centres launching in phases through November and December.

By providing regular match exposure and structured competition, RFYS helps young players develop their skills, build confidence and progress through the football development pathway.

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RFYS U8–U12: Building The Foundation

The RFYS U8–U12 league extends the pathway to younger children, introducing them to organised football and competitive play at an early age. The league spans 13 centres, with nine already active and more than 1,490 matches played since its launch in late August 2026.

Together, the three platforms support a connected football ecosystem — from introducing children to the game, to developing young talent and creating opportunities to progress towards professional football.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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