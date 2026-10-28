India's Industrial Production Growth Slows To 6.7 Per Cent In September | Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 28: Industrial production growth slowed to 6.7 per cent in September compared to the previous month, mainly due to sluggish performance in manufacturing and mining activities.

Industrial Production Growth In August

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded by 8 per cent in August under the new series, which came into effect from April 1.

NSO, MoSPI has released the Quick Estimates of the All India Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for September 2026. Click the link below to read the press release: https://t.co/cGUnA5vseN... For latest updates & insights, visit MoSPI’s official website: https://t.co/1XosaikXR5 #IIP #IndexOfIndustrialProduction #IIPGrowth #EconomicIndicators #OfficialStatistics #MoSPI #GoIStats #DataForDevelopment@Rao_InderjitS @_saurabhgarg @PIB_India @PibMospi@mygovindia @NITIAayog — Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (@GoIStats) October 28, 2026

Manufacturing And Electricity Sector Performance

"In September 2026, the Index of Industrial Production recorded a 6.7 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by 7.6 per cent growth in the manufacturing sector and strong growth of 11.2 per cent in the electricity and gas supply sector," an official release said on Wednesday.

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The growth in the manufacturing sector was 8.6 per cent in August.

The base year of the new series is 2022-23.

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