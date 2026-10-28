 India's Industrial Production Growth Slows To 6.7 Per Cent In September
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India's Industrial Production Growth Slows To 6.7 Per Cent In September

India's industrial production growth slowed to 6.7% year-on-year in September 2026 from 8% in August, official IIP data showed. Manufacturing growth eased to 7.6% from 8.6%, while sluggish mining activity also weighed on output. Electricity and gas supply grew 11.2%. The figures are based on the revised IIP series, which uses 2022-23 as its base year.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
India's Industrial Production Growth Slows To 6.7 Per Cent In September
India's Industrial Production Growth Slows To 6.7 Per Cent In September | Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 28: Industrial production growth slowed to 6.7 per cent in September compared to the previous month, mainly due to sluggish performance in manufacturing and mining activities.

Industrial Production Growth In August

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded by 8 per cent in August under the new series, which came into effect from April 1.

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Manufacturing And Electricity Sector Performance

"In September 2026, the Index of Industrial Production recorded a 6.7 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by 7.6 per cent growth in the manufacturing sector and strong growth of 11.2 per cent in the electricity and gas supply sector," an official release said on Wednesday.

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The growth in the manufacturing sector was 8.6 per cent in August.

The base year of the new series is 2022-23.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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