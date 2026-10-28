Maharashtra Sets Up 3 Panels To Monitor AI Projects, Approve Incentives & Subsidies | File Pic

Mumbai, Oct 28: The Maharashtra government has set up three committees to oversee the implementation of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2026, with a state-level executive panel tasked with approving incentives and subsidies for AI projects.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday outlined the responsibilities of the three committees.

State Level Steering Committee

The State Level Steering Committee, headed by the chief secretary, will provide strategic direction and oversee the policy's implementation. It will include senior officials from the finance, industries, planning, higher and technical education, revenue, energy, and skills and employment departments.

The committee will meet at least once every six months.

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Executive Committee To Approve Incentives

The Executive Committee, headed by the secretary of the electronics, information technology and artificial intelligence department, will approve proposals for incentives and subsidies.

It will also coordinate AI projects involving multiple departments, facilitate partnerships with AI companies and research institutions, and review implementation progress quarterly.

Technical Committee To Scrutinise Proposals

The Technical Committee will scrutinise proposals for technical compliance and eligibility, and recommend suitable cases to the executive committee for approval. It will also monitor approved projects.

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Online Portal For Policy Implementation

There will also be an online portal to facilitate the implementation of the Maharashtra AI Policy.

The policy, announced on May 6, aims to promote adoption of AI technology and encourage AI-based initiatives across government departments.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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