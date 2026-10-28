 Diwali Boost For Central Govt Staff As Cabinet Clears 3 Per Cent DA Hike
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Diwali Boost For Central Govt Staff As Cabinet Clears 3 Per Cent DA Hike

The Union Cabinet approved a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief ahead of Diwali, benefiting over 1.17 crore central government employees and pensioners. Announced by Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 28, the increase will take effect from July 1, 2026. It covers 48.54 lakh employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners across India.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Diwali Boost For Central Govt Staff As Cabinet Clears 3 Per Cent DA Hike
Diwali Boost For Central Govt Staff As Cabinet Clears 3 Per Cent DA Hike | PTI

New Delhi, Oct 28: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief, benefiting over 1.17 crore central government employees and pensioners.

Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the decision to increase the DA and DR ahead of Diwali.

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Hike Effective From July 1

The increase will be effective from July 1, 2026.

The decision will benefit 48.54 lakh employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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