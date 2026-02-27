Rehan Ahmed Strikes On First Ball Of His Over In ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Dismisses Rachin Ravindra | X

Colombo, February 27: Pakistan-origin England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed made an immediate impact in his ICC T20 World Cup 2026 debut against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Rehan was included in the England playing eleven in the crucial game against New Zealand. The 21-year-old leg-spinner struck on the very first ball after being brought in to attack in the 12th over.

Rehan Strikes First Ball

Rehan Ahmed got rid of Rachin Ravindra who is in good touch in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Ahmed was brought into the side in replacement of Jamie Overton. The decision was taken by England to take advantage of the spin-friendly conditions at the venue.

England's move paid off instantly as Ahmed gave a breakthrough at a very crucial stage of the innings. New Zealand is going strong as their captain Mitchell Santner chose to bat first after winning the toss.

New Zealand are 123/3 after the completion of 14 overs and are cruising towards a competitive target in the must-win match.

Pakistan Origin

Rehan Ahmed is of Pakistani origin and represents England in international cricket. His parents were born in Pakistan and his father was a former fast-bowling all-rounder before moving to the United Kingdom in 2001.

Rehan was born in Nottingham in 2004, three years after his family migrated to the United Kingdom. His family has its roots to Mirpur in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.