 ENG vs NZ, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt To Bat First As Pakistan Back England
Pakistan will be closely observing the game today and backing England as their qualification in the semi-finals is possible only after England's victory against New Zealand.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
Mitchell Santner | X

Colombo, February 27: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first in crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash on Friday against England. New Zealand is facing England at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Closely Observing

New Zealand's door to qualification opens after they defeat England and Pakistan will be knocked out of the tournament. Pakistan will be closely observing the game today and backing England as their qualification in the semi-finals is possible only after England's victory against New Zealand.

Pakistan will have to win their final Super 8 match against with a good margin as their Net Run Rate (NRR) is also low and New Zealand's NRR is better. England will be wanting to enter the semi-finals with a victory

England has had an excellent run in the tournament so far as they have lost only one game against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Matt Henry To Fly Back

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is reportedly heading back home after the match for the birth of his child and he might join the squad in the semi-finals, if New Zealand qualifies. Matt Henry bowled significantly well against Sri Lanka and his magnificent spell helped New Zealand in their victory in the important match.

England And New Zealand Playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

