Red Card Drama At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener! Three Players Sent Off In Chaotic Mexico vs South Africa Clash |VIDEO

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opener erupted into chaos as Mexico and South Africa combined for three red cards in a dramatic and ill-tempered contest at the Estadio Azteca. South Africa were reduced to nine men after Yaya Sithole and captain Themba Zwane were both sent off, while Mexico skipper César Montes also saw red. The extraordinary sequence of dismissals turned the tournament curtain-raiser into a night of controversy and disciplinary drama.

Bafana Bafana were reduced to nine men after Yaya Sithole and captain Themba Zwane were both shown straight red cards against Mexico. The two dismissals, one for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity and the other for violent conduct following a VAR review, left South Africa facing an uphill battle in the tournament's opening match.

The first dismissal came when defender Yaya Sithole was sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. With Mexico threatening to break through on goal, Sithole chased back to stop the advancing attacker Gutierrez, who was through on goal with only the goalkeeper left to beat.

The South African defender caught his opponent from behind, prompting the referee to immediately show a red card. The decision left South Africa with 10 men and facing an uphill battle against the hosts.

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South Africa's problems deepened later in the game when the referee was called to the pitchside monitor to review an off-the-ball incident involving Mexico's Alvarado and Zwane. After examining the footage, the official ruled that Zwane had caught his opponent in the face and sent the South African captain off for violent conduct.

Replays appeared to show Zwane making contact with his opponent's face during an altercation away from the ball. After reviewing the footage, the referee deemed the challenge to be violent conduct and produced a straight red card.

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The decision sparked disbelief among the South African players, with stunned reactions visible across the pitch as Zwane was ordered down the tunnel. Just when Mexico appeared to have seized complete control, the hosts were also reduced to 10 men. Captain César Montes became the third player sent off after committing a rash challenge to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The remarkable sequence of incidents left South Africa down to nine men and Mexico with 10, as a match that was meant to celebrate the start of the World Cup instead became dominated by disciplinary drama and VAR intervention.