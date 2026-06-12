VIDEO: Crowd Celebrates Wildly As Julián Quiñones Scores First Goal Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Julián Quiñones sent the 83,000 crowd at the Mexico City Stadium in a frenzy after scoring the first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the 9th minute of the Mexico vs South Africa clash on Friday.

The Mexico forward capitalised on a costly error from South Africa's defence to break the deadlock. Attempting to play out from the back, South Africa found themselves in trouble after a misplaced pass left their backline exposed. Quiñones reacted quickly, closing down the defender before racing through on goal.

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The strike carried extra significance for the Colombia-born forward. It was his first goal for Mexico since June 2024, ending a lengthy wait for an international goal on one of football's biggest stages.

Quiñones' early breakthrough also secured a place in the World Cup record books. It was the earliest goal scored in an opening match of the tournament since Germany captain Philipp Lahm found the net against Costa Rica in the curtain-raiser of the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

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With one clinical finish, Quiñones not only handed Mexico the perfect start to their World Cup campaign but also became the first player to score at the 2026 edition of football's showpiece event.