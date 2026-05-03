Record Alert! Sunil Narine Castles Salil Arora For 200th IPL Wicket, Joins Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar In Elite Club | VIDEO

Sunil Narine added yet another feather to his cap with a fine bowling performance in the SRH vs KKR clash at Hyderabad on Sunday. The former West Indian all-rounder clean bowled Salil Arora with a carrom ball, his 200th for the team in IPL. He is just the third to the mark in history, and the first to do so with a single team.

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SRH bowled out for 165

Varun Chakravarthy led the charge with a three-wicket haul, while veteran Sunil Narine reached a major milestone by claiming his 200th IPL wicket, as Kolkata Knight Riders pulled things back impressively in the middle overs to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad for 165 in 19 overs on Sunday.

After being asked to bat, SRH started strongly, racing to 77 for 1 in the powerplay and 107 for 2 at the halfway stage, powered by Travis Head’s blistering 61 off 28 balls. However, the innings unraveled dramatically thereafter, as they lost nine wickets for just 60 runs in the final 10 overs.