VIDEO: Rovman Powell Breaks Sunglasses To Pull Off Incredible Jaw-Dropping Catch During SRH Vs KKR Clash

Rovman Powell had the internet in awe following his stunning fielding effort in the SRH vs KKR clash in IPL 2026 on Sunday. The West Indian moved to his right at deep midwicket and then leapt to pluck it out of thin air with his right hand. In the process, Powell broke his sunglasses, but it did not deter him from completing the catch, dismissing the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen.

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Catch of the tournament?

The incident took place in the 11th over of the SRH innings. The hosts were in command despite having lost Travis Head after his half-century. Heinrich Klaasen was looking to cut loose, having already struck a six first ball of the over.

He tried to clear the fence again, but could not get the distance. The South African seemed to have found the gap only for Rovman Powell to conjure a catch out of thin air. Stationed at deep mid-wicket, Powelll moved across to his right and took a stunner with his outstretched arm, in one of the catches of the tournament.