'Reckon You Can Get Virat For Us?': LSG Coach Justin Langer Reveals M Siddharth's Promise After IPL 2024 Clash vs RCB; Watch

Lucknow Super Giants' young talented spinner M Siddharth's name began to buzz across social media when he picked the maiden wicket of his IPL career by dismissing Royal Challengers Bengaluru's talismanic batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2024 clash between two teams at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 3.

After going wicketless in his IPL debut against the Punjab Kings, M Siddhartha opened his account with his first wicket of the tournament. The Tamil Nadu cricketer was brought into attack in the fifth over and claimed the prized wicket of Kohli on the 2nd ball of his first over.

M Siddharth delivered the ball at good length and Virat Kohli attempted a flick shot but the ball edged the bat and caught at point fielder. With this, Siddarth gave a big breakthrough for Lucknow Super Giants as he removed well-set Virat Kohli for 22 off 16 balls.

LSG coach Justin Langer lauded M Siddharth for taking his maiden IPL wicket of none other than Virat Kohli in his second match of the tournament. In a video shared by Lucknow Super Giants on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Langer was seen talking to the players about Siddharth's first impression while revealing that he asked the youngster whether he can get the wicket of former RCB captain. In response, the youngster nodded with 'Yes sir'.

"Had never spoken to him before but I saw bowl an arm ball. The first thing to come out of my mouth after meeting M Siddharth was 'Hey Sid! you reckon you can get Virat out for us?' He goes, 'Yes sir!'. And what did he do? He gets him out." Langer said in a video.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants registered their second victory of the season with a 28-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. After posting a total of 181/5, thanks to incredible performances by Quinton de Kock (81) and Nicholas Pooran (40*), LSG bowlers bundled out RCB for 153 in 19.4 overs. Mayank Yadav grabbed the headlines with his fiery bowling and registered the figures of 3/14 with an economy rate of 3.5 in four overs.

'It's the biggest wicket you can take': M Siddharth on dismissing Virat Kohli

Young LSG spinner M Siddarth revealed that it was his dream to take the wicket of Virat Kohli. He added that it is the biggest and most prized wicket any bowler would like to take.

"I had always dreamt of taking his wicket. You can ask anyone... It's the biggest wicket you can take. I'm really happy," he said.

"I just wanted to keep it simple. I backed my strengths and I knew if I could hit the correct lengths, I could do well for the team." Siddharth added.