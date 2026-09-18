Re-Elected RWITC Chief Surendra Sanas Sets Three-Year Target For New Clubhouse

Surendra Sanas will lead the Royal Western India Turf Club for another term with the new clubhouse among his key priorities | AI Generated Image

Pune, September 18: Re-elected Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) chairman Surendra Sanas has set a three-year target for completing the club’s new clubhouse, while expressing confidence that the ambitious project could be finished ahead of schedule.

The nine-member RWITC Board was elected unopposed after no contest for the seats at the club’s 111th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on Thursday (September 17, 2026), for the 2026-27 term.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal after his re-election, Sanas said construction of the new clubhouse was progressing at full pace and remained his immediate priority.

“The club work is going on in full swing. I have given a target of three years, but I want to see how much earlier I can complete it,” Sanas said.

New Clubhouse Target

Sanas believes the new facility has the potential to emerge as one of the leading racing clubs in Asia and provide the RWITC with the infrastructure and financial support required to strengthen its operations.

He also expressed confidence in the club’s ability to sustain itself even in the event of another racing club emerging in the region. Sanas pointed to the RWITC’s improved financial position compared to four years ago, saying the club had successfully navigated a difficult period.

“Even in the worst scenario of this problem, we have saved our club. Four years back, you knew what our club’s position was. Today, we are doing quite well,” he said.

Racecourse Infrastructure Upgrade

Improving infrastructure at both the Mumbai and Pune racecourses will be another important focus of his new tenure. Sanas said stable facilities and stands would be upgraded in phases, with work at one centre being undertaken while racing shifts to the other.

The chairman also highlighted the increase in prize money for some of the club’s major races. The Pune Derby now carries a purse of Rs 1 crore, sponsored by Cyrus S. Poonawalla, well-wishers and the club. The Indian Derby in Mumbai, meanwhile, has a purse of Rs 4 crore, sponsored by the Poonawalla family — Cyrus and Adar Poonawalla — with the prize money expected to increase in the coming years.

Younger Audiences A Priority

Attracting younger audiences to the sport will also remain a priority. Sanas said initiatives introduced in Pune had already begun drawing more youngsters to the racecourse, and similar efforts would be undertaken in Mumbai.

The club is also planning a series of activities to reinforce the RWITC’s identity as a premier racing institution. Among the proposed initiatives is an invitation to members of royal families from across India, adding another dimension to the club’s racing and social calendar.

Sanas begins his new term with the focus firmly on completing the new clubhouse, strengthening infrastructure at the two racecourses, improving the financial health of the club and widening the sport’s appeal among a younger generation.

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Managing Committee Members

The members of the Managing Committee are: